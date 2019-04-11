Thank you for bond support

Letter to the Editor

To the voters of Cape Girardeau, I want to extend a sincere thank you for supporting Proposition Y. We are so very grateful for all the support we received throughout the campaign.

In addition, I want to thank everyone who devoted their time, efforts and resources to ensure we had the right messaging, which reached and resonated with our audience. They played a huge part in the success of this measure. We are forever grateful for their commitment and dedication.

I also want to thank the anonymous donor who stepped up toward the end of the campaign. What a blessing to have such a generous donation and additional commitments to the vision for a better community. This individual understands the value of investing in an area that deserves some attention. They understand the value of a high quality education and what that can mean for every student, especially those coming from poverty.

Finally, thank you to the Southeast Missourian, reporter Mark Bliss, publisher Jon Rust and the rest of the team for great coverage throughout the campaign. Thank you to the KFVS12 news team for spotlighting several different aspects of the issue, and explaining the impact Proposition Y will have on our schools and community. A special thanks to Faune Riggin, KZIM and KRCU for devoting airtime toward the education of voters on this bond issue. On behalf of the entire Cape Girardeau Public Schools community, I say thank you so much!

NEIL GLASS, superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public School District, Cape Girardeau