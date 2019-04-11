New sculptures to be unveiled on Thursday

Editorial

Seven new sculptures will be officially unveiled Thursday.

Cape Girardeau's Public Art Committee will unveil a new exhibition for the sixth year.

The sculptures have added creativity to the downtown corridor over the years.

This year's theme is "imaginative interpretations of nature."

The works will come from artists in five states, including two from Georgia, and from local artist Nathan Pierce from Cape Girardeau. "Thursday, you'll notice some of the pieces kind of have their structure coming apart, like it's transforming and becoming a new piece," Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens said.

Not everyone likes every sculpture along Broadway, and that's OK. But the sculptures make our downtown much more interesting and fun.

We're excited to see the new sculptures go up.

The public reception is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 151 N. Fountain St.