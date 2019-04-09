Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Pelicans hanging out near Dutchtown
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site,
click here
.
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
User-submitted story by Maria Moore
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration:
If you already have an account,
follow this link to login
Otherwise,
follow this link to register
Most read stories
Cape woman found dead, shot by husband, officials say
(4/8/19)
4
Group aiding homeless buys former police station
(4/4/19)
3
Leaders face task of next steps for aquatic center
(4/5/19)
15
Cape city receives grant to rehab 10 houses
(4/8/19)
Voters overwhelmingly pass Cape schools bond issue
(4/3/19)
Track and field athletes compete at Special Olympics event Saturday in Cape Girardeau
(4/8/19)
SCOTUS rules against Bucklew in death penalty appeal
(4/2/19)
6
At least 10 locals gearing up for Boston Marathon on Monday
(4/9/19)
Let's taco-bout love ...
(4/4/19)
1
Perryville teen faces charge of threatening to 'shoot up' school; 3 talked of attack, police say
(4/5/19)
More to explore
Cape Central High School art department shines, is 'one big melting pot'
(4/10/19)
Area schools see little opposition to childhood vaccines
(4/10/19)
United Way hosts thank-you luncheon, presents awards
(4/10/19)
Broadway repair work Tuesday in downtown Cape
(4/10/19)
Stoddard County election results questioned
(4/10/19)
City officials prefer private funds, not casino tax money for aquatic center project
(4/9/19)
At least 10 locals gearing up for Boston Marathon on Monday
(4/9/19)
Home tour for foster-care efforts to be April 27
(4/9/19)
Getting into the swing of things at Jackson City Park
(4/9/19)
Blog
: The unfortunate Mr. McSpadden
(4/9/19)
Huffman pleads guilty in college cheating scandal
(4/9/19)
Track and field athletes compete at Special Olympics event Saturday in Cape Girardeau
(4/8/19)
Shipyard Music and Cultural Festival launch party set for April 18
(4/8/19)
Business Notebook: Painted Wren Art Gallery offering opportunity to work on mural to mark Missouri bicentennial in 2021
(4/8/19)
Cape city receives grant to rehab 10 houses
(4/8/19)
Cape woman found dead, shot by husband, officials say
(4/8/19)
Road work 4/8/19
(4/8/19)
To imagine the '5G' future, revisit our recent wireless past
(4/8/19)
NerdWallet: Can your employer cure your money woes?
(4/8/19)
Avengers help unveil $5M donation for seriously ill children
(4/8/19)
'Very impactful' Cape Girardeau Rotary turns 100
(4/6/19)
Wallingford: Statewide online tax reform unlikely this year
(4/6/19)
Cape Chamber president John Mehner: Startup businesses 'critical' to economic development
(4/6/19)
Reporting for duty
(4/6/19)
A meditation on kindness
(4/6/19)
The home edit founders
(4/6/19)
Blog
: What Happens When Your Accountant Fails to Manage Your Accounts Properly
(4/3/19)
Blog
: A tenuous family connection
(4/2/19)
Blog
: AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019.....
(4/1/19)
Blog
: RCP Spring Production Opens This Week......
(3/31/19)