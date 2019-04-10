Uptown Jackson group taps Turner as first director

Editorial

If it's been a few years since you've visited Uptown Jackson, it's worth your time to check it out. The uptown streetscape, particularly High Street, has been quaintly designed and improved, and there are a variety of eating, coffee and shopping options. And the museum has much to offer as well.

Jackson's Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has created a full-time executive director position, and has hired Steve Turner to do the job.

Turner is at his core a creative filmmaker whose documentary on a wrongfully convicted Sikeston man will hit Amazon Prime on May 17. Turner should be able to put his storytelling touch to good work in Jackson's uptown, but he also has some management experience. He has managed Barnes and Noble operations in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere and worked for rustmedia, among other positions.

"We're excited to have a point person to be the main point of contact for the organization, excited to have an office to use at the [Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce] building, and to be available to merchants, other businesses and organizations in the community," UJRO board member Tyler Wolfsberger told the Southeast Missourian recently.

In addition to the businesses located in Uptown Jackson, the community has organized several events to bring more people to the area. Part of Turner's job will be to grow and promote these events.

"I'm really excited about working with UJRO and its great board," Turner said. "UJRO has grown continually since its inception, and I'm determined to do all I can to see Jackson exceed its highest goals."

Turner is a good guy and a great visual storyteller. We wish him the best as he helps Jackson's uptown district reach its full potential.