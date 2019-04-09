Thank you to county clerk

Letter to the Editor

Serving the citizens of Cape Girardeau County in a timely, effective and ethical manner is Cape County Clerk Kara Summers.

My two favorite words are visible and measurable; and I just described Kara Summers. Kara always goes above and beyond in her desire to serve the citizens of Cape Girardeau County in a timely, effective and ethical manner. Our recent election was an outstanding example of her servant leadership. Kara always stresses a good working relationship with her professional staff, volunteers and other government offices, while maintaining the highest standards of efficient and helpful service. I encourage you to offer your words of appreciation to Kara, her staff and all volunteers. Kara, for all you do I have two words: Thank you.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau