Wallingford's fuel tax support

Letter to the Editor

I read in the Southeast Missourian Tuesday, April 2, that state Sen. Wallingford thinks it is a good idea to increase the fuel tax by 2 cents a year. In that way lawmakers can avoid having to put the issue before voters again.

Excuse me, but the Missouri voters last year rejected a plan to raise taxes to pay for road and bridge repairs. I find his comment most disturbing.

Why do we vote on issues and then lawmakers want to circumvent around the voters and do what they want to do.

Don't be surprised if you see our fuel tax going up the next few years. Very dishonest.

LORENE C. ROLAND, Cape Girardeau