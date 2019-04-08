TBY Spring Fling to be held Wednesday in Jackson

Editorial

TBY, the Southeast Missourians monthly magazine targeting those close to or past retirement age, is hosting a Spring Fling event Wednesday at the Jackson Civic Center. We hope you stop by for some fun activities.

In addition to 40-plus vendors including retirement businesses, physical therapy and the Missouri Department of Conservation, you will have the opportunity to:

* Learn tips on how to use your smartphone

* Discover ways to protect yourself from identity theft

* Learn how to make pine-cone wreaths for your home

* Learn how to survive an armed intruder situation

* Participate in line dancing

* Win a Fitbit as a door prize

* Play bingo to win prizes

* Receive hand massages from SoutheastHEALTH professionals

* Learn about volunteer opportunities

The event is co-presented by SoutheastHEALTH.

TBY has presented a similar event at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in previous years, and will again in August. However, this is the first such event in Jackson.

We hope you take some time Wednesday to pay us a visit, and learn just a little more about making these The Best Years.