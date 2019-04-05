Special Olympics begins Saturday at Southeast recreation center

Editorial

If you're looking for something fun and rewarding to do Saturday, check out the Special Olympics Southeast Area Special Olympics Track and Field Meet.

More than 300 athletes from south of St. Louis to the Bootheel will gather at the Southeast Missouri State University recreation center to compete in a wide variety of events, from running races, to throws.

Special Olympics allows those with physical or mental challenges to feel the rush of competition. It allows them to socialize with their peers, and put their training into action. Athletes must train at least eight weeks for the event. The Special Olympics means the world to the athletes and their families. In many cases, the athletes are huge sports fans who may root on their brothers or cousins in their athletic pursuits. It's nice to be able to return the favor and cheer on that special athlete.

The opening ceremonies begin around 9:45 a.m. This will be the 28th year for the Cape Girardeau meet. We wish all the athletes well, and hope they enjoy every minute. Thank you to all those, including the Southeast Missouri State University Greek students, who volunteer and for those who run the event.