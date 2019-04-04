Rent One and RNR Show Support for Voices for Children/CASA

Voices for Children Executive Director, Sharon Hileman recently accepted a check from The Great Expectations Foundation being presented by Trent Agin, President of SKC Enterprises dba Rent One.

The Great Expectations Foundation was created by Rent One's owners, Larry and Sharon Carrico, to enhance the lives of children throughout the Midwest by awarding grants to communities, organizations and groups aimed at helping children age birth to 18.

The Great Expectations Foundation awards grants two times a year for programs aimed at children's education, fitness and wellness, and emotional and spiritual development. As a local and national foundation, Great Expectations makes it possible for smaller communities that may not have access to financial assistance get help for their younger residents so that they have the opportunity to develop as individuals.

Voices for Children is a 501(c)3 that trains volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties in Missouri. These volunteers serve as independent monitors and advocate for abused and neglected children in and out of foster care under the jurisdiction of the 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court. We strive to ensure that the childrens immediate and long-term needs are met while they wait for a healthy, permanent placement.

The funds we received from The Great Expectations Foundation will assist us in recruiting more men to serve as advocates/mentors. The majority of our volunteers are women, and while they do an excellent job advocating for the children in our program, we feel that some young boys would benefit greatly from having a positive male role model in their lives.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, please contact our office at 573-335-1726.