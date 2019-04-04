Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 4-4-19
Thursday, April 4, 2019
O Lord, may we be still and know that You are God. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Ceremony planned to mark Scherer's disappearance 40 years ago
(3/29/19)
Business Notebook: The scoop on Sugar Chic Downtown Cape ice cream shop expanding service, offerings
(4/1/19)
SCOTUS rules against Bucklew in death penalty appeal
(4/2/19)
4
Here are some of the questions about school bond issue, but in the end it's rather simple: Yes vote is good for Cape
(3/27/19)
6
Galvanized passion: Millersville metalworker finds peace in creating for others
(3/30/19)
A 'sweetheart' deal: Florist to sprout new location in downtown Cape this spring
(4/1/19)
1
Charter, YMCA build 'robust' partnership in Atlanta, fuel plans for Cape Girardeau aquatic center project
(3/28/19)
6
Former state lawmaker Marvin Proffer dies; remembered as 'one of Missouri's finest public servants'
(3/30/19)
1
Election officials project low voter turnout Tuesday despite ballot issues
(3/30/19)
3
Democratic candidate seeks to ban 'dark money' in political campaigns
(3/27/19)
25
More to explore
Second voluntary retirement program underway at Southeast
(4/4/19)
'I did not vote'
(4/4/19)
Group aiding homeless buys former police station
(4/4/19)
Public Art Committee to unveil sculptures Thursday
(4/4/19)
Cape River Heritage Museum to honor Houck, Hirsch
(4/4/19)
Let's taco-bout love ...
(4/4/19)
Celebrating a birthday
(4/4/19)
Well, blows me down!
(4/4/19)
Cape Girardeau County agenda 4/4/19
(4/4/19)
Road work 4/4/19
(4/4/19)
Exhibit explores the art of rock 'n' roll
(4/4/19)
Voters overwhelmingly pass Cape schools bond issue
(4/3/19)
Jackson use-tax voted down for third time
(4/3/19)
Perry County passes hotel tax; Morley voters OK sales tax
(4/3/19)
Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese spent more than $517,000 to settle clergy abuse claims
(4/3/19)
Blog
: What Happens When Your Accountant Fails to Manage Your Accounts Properly
(4/3/19)
Gallery
: Photos of the Month March 2019
(4/3/19)
Fake tax break ads prosper on Facebook
(4/3/19)
Cape preservation board hopes to preserve Lorimier School memories, find way to save building
(4/2/19)
SCOTUS rules against Bucklew in death penalty appeal
(4/2/19)
Sen. Wayne Wallingford says incremental gas tax raises through the legislature could fund roads
(4/2/19)
Hundreds of athletes prepare for Special Olympics event in Cape this weekend
(4/2/19)
Southeast Missourian to work with Google, other select papers on subscriptions project
(4/2/19)
Skate park wheels into future with new name
(4/2/19)
Ready and waiting for voters
(4/2/19)
Gallery
: Election day
(4/2/19)
Blog
: A tenuous family connection
(4/2/19)
Movie theater owners, studios, stars convene at CinemaCon
(4/2/19)
Business Notebook: The scoop on Sugar Chic Downtown Cape ice cream shop expanding service, offerings
(4/1/19)
Blog
: AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019.....
(4/1/19)
Blog
: RCP Spring Production Opens This Week......
(3/31/19)
Blog
: How Hiding Assets in a Divorce Can Impact Your Business
(3/30/19)