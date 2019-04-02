VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE: OPENS APRIL 4, 2019

This Thursday, April 4, River City Players Spring show opens at Port Cape in the Yacht Club. The play is by Christopher Durang and brings to light four siblings and the trials and tribulations they have all gone through. Throw in a boy toy that is dating one of the siblings and a strange housekeeper that predicts things in the future and you have yourself a very entertaining comedy.There are four dates to choose from. Thursday's dessert show $20 show starting at 7:30, Friday's full buffet $35 show starting at 7:30, Saturday's full buffet $35 show starting at 7:30 and the Sunday dessert matinee $20 show starting at 2:00. Call Port Cape at 573-334-0954 and make your reservations now. There is nothing better than a night at the Theatre 🎭