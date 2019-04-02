Gosche Named Certified Fitter-Mastectomy by the American Board for Certification

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MissouriAlpha 3 Medical Equipment, a medical equipment supply store located in Cape Girardeau, has announced that staff member Crystal Gosche has achieved certification as a fitter for mastectomy prosthetics. With Gosches certification, Alpha 3 is pleased to become one of the only facilities in the region to have two certified fitters on staff.

Alpha 3s mastectomy fittings provide a vital service to help women who have undergone a mastectomy due to breast cancer by providing a wide range of mastectomy bras, forms, swimsuits and lymphedema products. To aid in proper fitting, adjusting and modification of post-mastectomy products such as those offered by Alpha 3, allied health professionals can gain certification from the American Board for Certification (ABC), which provides education and training for professionals in the orthotics, prosthetics and pedorthics practice.

To gain her credentials as a Certified Fitter-Mastectomy (CFm), Gosche underwent extensive hands-on training under a certified fitter, completed ABCs approved mastectomy fitter precertification education course and passed ABCs qualifying exam. As a CFm, Gosche is able to perform patient assessments, formulate and implement treatment plans, provide follow-up services and engage in management of practices offering mastectomy fittings. The certification also marks Gosches promise to uphold ABCs Code of Professional Responsibility, which includes committing to the overall welfare of her patients and the integrity of the profession.

Gosches certification also means services delivered by her meet approval by Medicare to bill.

I am pleased to announce Crystal Gosches recent achievement of earning her Certified Fitter-Mastectomy credentials, said Craig Ward business owner. Her certification demonstrates her commitment to excellence and her desire to provide the highest quality care for women looking for breast prosthesis solutions post-mastectomy. With this credential, Crystal joins Alpha 3s other CFm, JoanE Whitledge, in providing caring and professional support that all of our patients deserve.

Patients looking for prosthesis solutions post-mastectomy are encouraged to visit Gosche at Alpha 3s Mastectomy Center. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and is located at 3065 William Street in Cape Girardeau.

To learn more about Alpha 3 Medical Equipment and all of their medical supply services, visit http://www.alpha3med.com/.