Ready and waiting for voters

Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Cape Girardeau County employees Corey Underwood, right, and Jeff Walter help set up a polling station Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Jacob Wiegand
Cape Girardeau County employee Corey Underwood helps set up table-top voting booths while setting up a polling station Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand
