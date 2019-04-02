Be kind and caring to others

Letter to the Editor

In these contentious times as the strident voices of individuals and groups, especially those in the media, use religious beliefs, political affiliation, racial heritage, social and economic status, and sexual and gender identification to separate us one from another, I offer the following considerations:

Although each of us is separate and unique, the inter-connectedness of everyone and everything makes all of us children of the universe. Because this is so, be in awe of the mystery and miracle of existence; be responsible stewards of all that lives and grows in nature; be tolerant, understanding, kind and caring toward your fellow travelers; and never be cynical about love.

Therefore, with tolerance and understanding, go forth and practice kindness, caring and love.

JOHN CASHION BIERK, Cape Girardeau