Illegal immigration a fiscal drain

Letter to the Editor

A 2017 Federation for American Immigration Reform report, "The Fiscal Burden of Illegal Aliens on US Taxpayers" written by Matthew O'Brien, Spencer Raley and Jack Martin, lays out the total financial impact of illegal immigration on the United States as follows:

Federal cost, $45.9 billion, plus state cost, $89 billion, equals $134.9 billion.

Federal taxes paid. $15.4 billion, plus state taxes paid, $3.5 billion equals $18.9 billion.

Total U.S. cost, $134.9 billion, minus total taxes paid, $18.9 billion, equals $116 billion.

In 2017 it cost the United States taxpayers $116 billion to support all the "free" services provided to illegal immigrants. Illegal immigration is not contributing to the financial prosperity of the country and is a financial burden on the citizens and legal residence of the United States.

ELVIS DUNN, Jackson