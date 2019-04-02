Local issues, leaders on today's ballot: go vote

Editorial

Only 15 percent of registered voters are predicted to vote today.

It's a sad commentary on our society. Many say they are turned off by politics and rhetoric, and the bitterness surrounding the political landscape. But that isn't an excuse to not vote in April elections.

Because generally, April elections aren't too political. April elections are about your community, about decisions affecting your schools, fire districts, hospitals and so forth. April elections are about who will represent you on the school board or the local city council.

In today's election, voters in Jackon and in the Cape Girardeau School District will decide on tax initiatives that will create a different path forward. The newspaper has written at length about these topics. Our coverage can be found at www.semissourian.com/election. On the election page, you can also find links to find your polling place.

It always seems odd people will show up to the polls in droves to send people to Washington, but not to city hall.

Some of you in the rural areas have nothing to vote on today. Otherwise, we urge you to go and help your neighbors decide the fate of who represents you and how your governments will or won't be funded. We encourage you to votes.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.