Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

By Sharon Sanders
Monday, April 1, 2019
Joseph Serena sightseeing in New York City in his student days. He is seated first in the third row of passengers. The vehicle is an electric sight-seeing bus. On the side of the bus: Touring New York... Park Carriage Co... Hotel Bartoldi
(Southeast Missourian archive)

Sharon Sanders