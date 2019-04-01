Lifes Luxuries: Big Boats, Lobster Tanks, Like That

I think weve all thought about what it would be like to be fabulously wealthy. You know, hit-the-lottery type money. What made me think about this recently was a TV piece about a celebrity who had several expensive cars but couldnt actually drive herself. When this unparsimonious person was questioned as to how the vehicles were selected, she said it was mostly by color and what looked good in a photo. The horror!

When Ive had a day for a daydream and imagined myself with wads of Washingtons, I have come up with a few luxuries that would be far beyond the average Andy and Annie. These are things those with less than zillions wouldnt even dream of, except that  thankfully  dreams are free.

One of the first things I would want is a large boat. Not like one of the party barges you see on local lakes, but something huge enough for several people to live on. Something like youd see Bill Gates own. I live near the Mississippi River, which periodically floods as its doing this spring. If the flood waters were approaching, I could just get on my yacht (pronounced yatcht) and float away. Some of those luxury boats are like floating hotels; Id probably have nicer facilities than at my house. And of course, Id want a landing pad for my helicopter on the back. Since I cant fly a helicopter, Id just pick one with a nice color.

Im thinking an on-call masseuse would be a nice luxury as well, now that I (theoretically) have all this money. A massage is always relaxing, especially after working outside at my farm, so having the service always available would be a luxury to me. They could stay in my extra bedroom, available around the clock for any little twinge or ache. Im not sure what the person would do when I didnt need them; perhaps polish the yacht.

Another luxury item Id definitely request is a personal beertender. No, not a bartender  I rarely have mixed drinks  but someone whose sole duty would be to draw an icy cold beer of my choosing. It would be their obligation to keep any type on hand I might desire (remember, I have unlimited funds). Then I could quench my thirst any time of the day or night, although I might have to wake the beertender up if our schedules werent coordinated.

But the ultimate extravagance for me would be a live lobster tank smack-dab in the middle of my living room! Most of you have been to a restaurant where they had a lobster tank and diners selected their specimen to be cooked just for them. I happen to love lobster, so this would be right up my alley. They would be shipped in frequently, and feature formidably-sized specimens. Even when you werent choosing dinner, theyd be fun to watch swim around, like a fish aquarium. Maybe the beertender could also be a professional chef who cooks the lobsters to perfection. My house is getting too crowded at this point to bring in any more people!

But I have to realize all of this speculation is just that  Im daydreaming here, although its been enjoyable to think about. I know Ill probably never have an on-call masseuse or a personal beertender. And the yacht would never fit on my farm ponds. Ill also certainly never have lots of cars I dont drive, no matter what color they are. However, even for those of us with relatively modest means, we might possibly have just one thing thats a luxury above and beyond the normal expectations. Im hopeful thats not too much to ask.

Wait, I hear the doorbell, so I have to go now. The guy who cleans the lobster tank doesnt like to be kept waiting.