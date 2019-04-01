Age Spots: Age is Nothing but a Number

I was listening to talk radio recently, and the female host said aging is not the same as it used to be, and everyone knows 70 is the new 50. That got me thinking, which is always a scary prospect.

When I think about my grandparents, they were retired, had gray hair and did typical grandparent things. Today, when I look at grandparents, many are more active in their communities now than they were when they were younger. Healthier lifestyles have increased how long we live on average, and this change has forced us to reconsider what we think of aging. Even Medicare has gotten on the bandwagon by expanding coverage of preventive services, helping seniors stay healthier longer.

Some Medicare preventive services available at $0 copay include:

 Annual flu shot

 Pneumococcal shot

 Prostate screening

 Glaucoma tests

 Colorectal cancer screening

 Tobacco use cessation counseling

Another issue to consider with longer lifespans is how long you wish to work and how long your money will last. Many seniors are working later in life and putting off retirement. Some do this for financial need, but many are working longer because they enjoy the work and want to stay active. Many online retirement tools can give you an idea of how much money you will need in retirement and how much you will need to invest to get there. Speaking with a financial advisor is also a good idea at any age to help plan for future needs.

Many things determine how we age: genetics, lifestyle, finances, and mental and physical health. Some are out of our control, but many are things we can control and improve. Age is just a number; how we feel and how we live our lives is more important than how many candles are on our birthday cake.

I would like to point out many celebrities turned 70 in 2018. Among them were Olivia Newton-John, Billy Crystal, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad and Terry Bradshaw. These stars all look amazing and are as active today as they were 20 years ago.

A final thought on age from Sophia Loren, an ageless beauty: There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.

To contact Aging Matters, call 1 (800) 392-8771.