Spring Fling 2019: The Benefits of Volunteering

Kyle Ellefson

Retirement is hailed as the perfect time to learn new things. Not only are hobbies a fun way to spend a newfound amount of free time, but research also shows that doing new things is crucial for the mind and body as it ages. One way to do something new and help others is to become a volunteer.

Research has shown several health benefits to volunteering, including better mental health, decreased feelings of isolation and depression, and increased physical activity. Volunteering also promotes feeling capable, confident and useful.

There are many opportunities to volunteer in our community. As you choose the one that is right for you, its important to find something you enjoy and that works with your schedule. Volunteering is best when you are doing something you are passionate about.