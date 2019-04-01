Spring Fling 2019: Hand Massage Therapy

Stock image

Have you ever come to the end of a long day and realized your hands hurt?

Although they are small, our hands do a lot of work throughout the day. From writing to driving to performing routine tasks, the hands and wrists are workhorses, which is why it is important to take care of these small but mighty parts of your body.

One popular way to ease tension in your wrists and hands is through massage.

Not only does a hand massage feel good, but it can also have health benefits that reach beyond your hands including arthritic pain relief, improved circulation, and improved range of motion in your fingers and wrists.

Hand massages can also play a role in headache relief as well due to reflexology points in the hand, which correspond to various areas of the body.