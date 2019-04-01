United Way funding applications due April 12

Editorial

United Way of Southeast Missouri does a lot of good work in our region. It helps distribute funds to programs, particularly those helping with education, that will benefit the area in the long term. All told, United Way partners with 23 agencies representing 30 programs.

As reported by B Magazine, United Way of Southeast Missouri is revising its strategic plan and identifying future long-term initiatives.

Community challenges being explored are the appropriate partners to improve income equality, employability, homelessness and limited access to mental health resources.

Any not-for-profit organization interested in applying must request a unique link to the online application by calling the United Way office at (573) 334-9634, or emailing admin@unitedwayofsemo.org. Applications are due by midnight April 12.

After funding is awarded this summer, the cycle will close until 2022. The organization opted for a three-year cycle in 2016 to give its funded partners more budgeting stability. This means if your organization would be a good fit to work with United Way, now is the time to let the organization know.

Announcements for the funding recipients will be made in May or June for funding for the July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022, cycle.

"The application review is very involved," said Jane Myers, investors' club development representative at The Bank of Missouri, who has volunteered in various offices with United Way for the past six years. She serves as the treasurer on the board of directors and is on the finance committee and community investment committee. "We take our job very seriously to make sure the monies are going where they will do the most good and have the greatest impact," Myers said. "This is a changing process; we continue to refine it to benefit our partners and communities."

If you work for or volunteer with an organization you believe should be considered, now is the time to apply for funding.

Thank you to United Way and its volunteers for their work in identifying programs that make a difference.