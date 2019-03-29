House Bill 258 is dangerous policy

Letter to the Editor

The proposed Missouri House Bill 258 (aka "Guns Everywhere") would allow hidden, loaded guns in schools, colleges, daycare centers, bars and even on private property against owners' wishes. I have no problem with responsible gun ownership, and I own a firearm myself; however, allowing guns to be carried in bars and schools is beyond comprehension. Alcohol often causes aggressive behavior, and having ready access to guns is a prescription for violence. Guns allowed in public places like schools threaten our children and all bystanders. Campus stakeholders, school safety experts, and many law enforcement specialists in Missouri all oppose HB 258. I urge all citizens to call Rep. Barry Hovis and Rep. Kathy Swan to ask them to oppose this dangerous bill.

JEANNE CORMIER, Jackson