McDonald's Donates to Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
McDonald's recently hosted a McShare night with The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center to support St. Judes Children's Hospital. Pictured are Stephanie Ballow, Kindergarten Teacher and St. Judes Coordinator, student Isaiah Reed, and Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonald's. McDonald's is proud to partner with The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center in the amount of $520.