*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

McDonald's Donates to Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Christie Knuckles was the winning teacher and class of a McFlurry party for having the most participation in the event.

McDonald's recently hosted a McShare night with The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center to support St. Judes Children's Hospital. Pictured are Stephanie Ballow, Kindergarten Teacher and St. Judes Coordinator, student Isaiah Reed, and Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonald's. McDonald's is proud to partner with The Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center in the amount of $520.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: