Thanks for St. Jude support

Letter to the Editor

This is an open letter to the good folks of the Scott City area who have been so supportive of my last 50 years of St. Jude fundraisers with the Scott City schools and the businesses who have contributed to our efforts for many years also:

Amick-Burnett, Interior Plus, Simpson Excavating, Dakota Heating and Plumbing, Medicap Pharmacy, InterRail Services, Monty Keesee Construction, Sally Noon State Farm Insurance, Bohannon Cleaners, Trax Edge Motors, Bank of Missouri in Scott City, Scott City Fitness.

One of my greatest wishes is that no one needs St. Jude's services. We have had a high school student who benefited from them this school year. They saved his leg and his life. Bless you and thanks to all who have helped in any way. Also, we went over $7,000 this year.

NANCY CALDWELL, Marathon coordinator, Scott City