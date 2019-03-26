Congratulations to Jackson educator for state principal award

Editorial

We are blessed to have many, many wonderful educators in our region.

A few of them stand out among the best here and in the state.

Lance McClard, elementary principal at both Millersville Elementary and North Elementary in the Jackson School District, is one such educator.

McClard recently was selected as Missouri's National Distinguished Principal by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.

He was shocked to receive the award, the first time someone from the Southeast Missouri region has been selected for it.

"I really didn't know if my name was really called," McClard said. "And then you're supposed to give a speech, and I was not prepared to give a speech. "

The award's criteria, according to a recent story by Joshua Hartwig, focused on building leaders and innovating in today's scholastic climate.

One example of this type of innovation and leadership is a Chromecamp McClard led over the weekend in St. Louis.

McClard, as so many great educators do, spends a lot of time outside of the schools' walls to prepare, learn and form ideas.

Congratulations to McClard on the award; we know this is not why he educates, but it's always nice when someone's passion and work are recognized. Thanks for all you do.