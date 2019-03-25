McDonald's Donates to O'Neal Elementary in Poplar Bluff

McDonald's recently hosted a McShare night with O'Neal Elementary to support St. Judes Children's Hospital. Pictured are McDonalds Director of Operations Cheryl Farrow, O'Neal Principal Amy Dill, 2nd grade teacher/St Judes Coordinator Jeannie Isom and McDonalds Area Supervisor Tony Seabaugh. McDonalds is proud to partner with O'Neal School District in the amount of $507.