McDonald's Donates to O'Neal Elementary in Poplar Bluff

Monday, March 25, 2019
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow

McDonald's recently hosted a McShare night with O'Neal Elementary to support St. Judes Children's Hospital. Pictured are McDonalds Director of Operations Cheryl Farrow, O'Neal Principal Amy Dill, 2nd grade teacher/St Judes Coordinator Jeannie Isom and McDonalds Area Supervisor Tony Seabaugh. McDonalds is proud to partner with O'Neal School District in the amount of $507.

