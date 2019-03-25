Editorial
Little church doing big things for homeless
Monday, March 25, 2019
The sign says Take what you need, leave what you can.
Its Gods Little Pantry out at The Church of God in Cape Girardeau.
The small, 20-member congregation took a page from the little library concept and created a box for people to donate food, and for people to help themselves to it.
The church is not the first to adopt this concept in the area, but its a good mission to help feed the hungry.
The churchs main food pantry in the basement at 209 E. Cape Rock Drive hit capacity, so this was a way to grow and deliver Gods goods.
Its very small, but folks in our church bring groceries, The Church of God pastor David McNeely said. We dont belong to the (Southeast) Missouri Food Bank; this is all done through us right here.
McNeely said the church a few years ago was making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless.
We gave coats away to the homeless, but this is the first time weve done anything like this, he said. Canedy Sign & Graphics built and donated the box to be used for the pantry.
People have pride about themselves, and sometimes they want to come get something without everybody knowing it, he said. Anybody can get in trouble where they might need a little help sometimes, no matter who you are.
Hats off to the little church for doing big things for the needy in the community.