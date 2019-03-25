Little church doing big things for homeless

Editorial

The sign says Take what you need, leave what you can.

Its Gods Little Pantry out at The Church of God in Cape Girardeau.

The small, 20-member congregation took a page from the little library concept and created a box for people to donate food, and for people to help themselves to it.

The church is not the first to adopt this concept in the area, but its a good mission to help feed the hungry.

The churchs main food pantry in the basement at 209 E. Cape Rock Drive hit capacity, so this was a way to grow and deliver Gods goods.

Its very small, but folks in our church bring groceries, The Church of God pastor David McNeely said. We dont belong to the (Southeast) Missouri Food Bank; this is all done through us right here.

McNeely said the church a few years ago was making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless.

We gave coats away to the homeless, but this is the first time weve done anything like this, he said. Canedy Sign & Graphics built and donated the box to be used for the pantry.

People have pride about themselves, and sometimes they want to come get something without everybody knowing it, he said. Anybody can get in trouble where they might need a little help sometimes, no matter who you are.

Hats off to the little church for doing big things for the needy in the community.