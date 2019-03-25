Playing a tough game

Letter to the Editor

As Robert Mueller is winding down his investigation of alleged collusion between Russians and (President Donald) Trumps presidential campaign staff, Democratic Congress has launched several investigations against Trump. In addition, New York State Southern District has started investigating his business dealings in New York.

We cant blame Trump for feeling tremendous stress over the past few months. On March 13, 2019, Breitbart News published an interview with him in which he said, So heres the thing  its so terrible whats happening. You know, the left plays a tougher game, its very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they dont play it tougher. Okay? I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of Bikers for Trump  I have tough people, but they dont play it tough until they go to a certain point and then it would be very, very bad.

Trump had issued similar warnings to his enemies while addressing his base in several of his rallies before the last midterm election.

Obviously, Trump dreads that at a certain point he could face consequences of all these constitutionally sanctioned investigations against him: Impeachment, indictment, conviction and whatnot. What would be his response to these dreadful consequences? Then it would be very, very bad: Violence against his political and prosecutorial enemies by brute forces loyal to him: Bikers for Trump, the police, the military and other pro-Trump vigilante groups.

This, my fellow countrymen and -women, is our president!

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau