Letter to the Editor
Playing a tough game
Monday, March 25, 2019
As Robert Mueller is winding down his investigation of alleged collusion between Russians and (President Donald) Trumps presidential campaign staff, Democratic Congress has launched several investigations against Trump. In addition, New York State Southern District has started investigating his business dealings in New York.
We cant blame Trump for feeling tremendous stress over the past few months. On March 13, 2019, Breitbart News published an interview with him in which he said, So heres the thing its so terrible whats happening. You know, the left plays a tougher game, its very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they dont play it tougher. Okay? I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of Bikers for Trump I have tough people, but they dont play it tough until they go to a certain point and then it would be very, very bad.
Trump had issued similar warnings to his enemies while addressing his base in several of his rallies before the last midterm election.
Obviously, Trump dreads that at a certain point he could face consequences of all these constitutionally sanctioned investigations against him: Impeachment, indictment, conviction and whatnot. What would be his response to these dreadful consequences? Then it would be very, very bad: Violence against his political and prosecutorial enemies by brute forces loyal to him: Bikers for Trump, the police, the military and other pro-Trump vigilante groups.
This, my fellow countrymen and -women, is our president!
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau