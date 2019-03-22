Keep It Simple: Montgomery Bank Wealth Management with Kevin Fles

For Kevin Fles, Financial Advisor at Montgomery Bank, financial advising is all about a personal connection and building relationships with his clients. From advising them on how to invest their money to learning about their family, Kevin views each client individually.

We cater our offerings to who were dealing with so whether it be a business or a family, we have many specific ways we can help them. It just depends on their situation, Kevin says. I just like working with people and view my clients as friends; they know my family, and I try to make sure I know a lot about them.

As a certified Financial Advisor, for the past 12 years at Montgomery Wealth Management, Kevin has counseled clients on virtually all aspects of personal finance.

He says oftentimes his clients dont understand the current programs their money is in. This where he can help them, by educating them on these programs and assisting them in making better decisions.

I also try to consolidate and simplify. We dont have to reinvent the wheel. We just have to make it simple and easy to understand.

Partnering with Montgomery Wealth Management, which is conveniently located inside Montgomery Bank is beneficial because all of a customers financial needs  including checking and savings accounts, mortgages and retirement planning  can be taken care of under one roof, here at a locally-owned, bank.

I really take pleasure in seeing my clients happy. I take it personally, and it upsets me to see dips in the road, just as much as it bothers them.

As he and his wife have three children, family is important to Kevin. He works to ensure he counsels his clients as he would his own family.

I try to advise all of my clients the same way I advise my parents, Kevin says. Im never going to put one of my clients in something I wouldnt put my own parents in. Because at the end of the day, its my reputation, and thats important to me.

To speak with Kevin Fles about Montgomery Banks wealth management services, call (573) 986-5509. For information, visit http://www.montgomerywm.net.

Montgomery Wealth Management

Located inside Montgomery Bank

2027 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

