Monograms add personalization, style to any product

At Blackbird Monogram & Gift we love to add style and flare to our products with beautiful personalization. But first, let us tell you a little bit about why we love a good monogram.

Monogram, by definition, is the artful and intentional placement of letters (initials) to represent and identify yourself. Today, the most widely used format is the Victorian style, which puts the order of initial as: first initial, last initial (larger, more pronounced), then middle initial last. The emphasis on the last name makes this favorite an essential element of Southern style.

As fashion enthusiasts, we are certainly influenced by the high fashion monogram, customization in the form of monogrammed items allows people to stand out in a sea of mass-produced goods. The range of options that can be personalized is growing constantly, leaving our consumers with endless possibilities. Monograms put a personal spin on everything from tote bags, clothing and cuff links, to pillow shams and pocket squares. The monogram is alive and well, and we dont see it going anywhere anytime soon!

One of the most important decisions in buying a monogrammed gift is selecting the monogram style and order of the initials. For a married couple, the monogram will contain the brides first initial, the surname of the couple, and the grooms first initial. A monogrammed gift for a woman will include her first, middle and last initial. Traditionally, presented in first, last, middle initial order. For mens gifts, many prefer to use the initials in the first, middle, and last order. It is also correct to put a gentlemens surname initial in the middle. Children often receive monogrammed gifts when they are born. The same rules apply for children as for adults. Both boys and girls traditionally follow the first, last, middle initial order.

Many sources provide us with rules and regulations for monograms, but we feel you should do whatever your initial-loving heart desires.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.