Litz Park Sunrise

Thursday, March 21, 2019
User-submitted story by Paul Hennrich
On a chilly March morning the rising sun burst forth with red rays that extended over Litz Park in Jackson.

This is a photograph of trees reflecting in the lake at Litz Park in Jackson just as the sun was breaking over the eastern horizon.
