Can chiropractic treatment help headaches? Yes.

Headaches are extremely common and often treated incorrectly. But regular chiropractic treatment can help address some of the root issues for many patients.

Headaches are caused by a lack of blood supply or a change of blood supply to the head. This is why people describe headaches as pounding or pressure.

How does this happen?

If you have a one-time injury like a car accident or a repetitive injury like sitting at a computer for years, it will alter the blood supply to the head.

Have you ever heard of the vertebral artery? It is a major blood supplier of the brain stem.

The vertebral artery passes right through the soft tissue at the top of the neck and bottom of the skull. This is the area that our chiropractors work with to increase joint mobility and decrease muscle tightness, which will free up this artery.

Sinus headaches are usually accompanied by pain behind the forehead and/or cheekbones. Pain in or around the eye could be a cluster headache. Tension headaches include pain resembling a band squeezing the head. Migraine headaches can cause pain, nausea and visual changes.

Some headaches are caused by lifestyle factors. These factors include certain foods and drinks, posture or sleep issues and stress. A chiropractor that performs a comprehensive exam can help identify and determine if these issues are a trigger or contributing factor in your headaches.

You should always talk with your physician about the types of headaches and symptoms.

The only way to know if a chiropractor can help is to have a consultation, a thorough exam and order the appropriate tests. It is important to check with your insurance company regarding coverage. Some chiropractic offices will assist with this process.

Can chiropractic care help? For many patients, yes. But a consultation can help identify the right course of action to relieve the pain.

Dr. Gregory Pursley, DC is the owner of PC Wellness Centers.