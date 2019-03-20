Blunt's betrayal on border

Letter to the Editor

Roy Blunt sided with 11 other Republicans in a Senate resolution denying President Donald Trumps emergency declaration to secure the border.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted Blunt as saying:

There are several existing authorities that could be used to support what President Trump wants to do at the border without creating a court case or declaring an emergency. I have encouraged him to use those authorities.

In other words, he wimped out, and dare I say he is hypocritical when considering the statements he made in 2013 praising Spielbergs Lincoln motion picture.

Blunt stated: The lesson of that movie, I think, was, when hard things get done, they get done because a president decided he was going to do what was necessary to get them done.

CLINT LACY, Marble Hill, Missouri