Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay Installation of Officers

Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Rodney Pensel
Pictured are the Officers, Advisors, and Sweetheart of Excelsior Chapter. Also pictured are the Excelsior Educators of the Year: Autumn Stevens, Mike Tornetto and Ian Diamond

On March 17, 2019 Excelsior Chapter held their installation of officers. Congratulations to Jacob McFarland, newly installed Master Councilor; Zane Lintner, newly installed Senior Councilor; and Isaiah Masterson, newly installed Junior Councilor for the Chapter. Good luck and best wishes on a successful and fulfilling term of office, to you and your entire corp of officers. The chapter also celebrated the 100th Anniversary of DeMolay International which was March 18, 2019.

