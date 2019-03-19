Excelsior Chapter, Order of DeMolay Installation of Officers

On March 17, 2019 Excelsior Chapter held their installation of officers. Congratulations to Jacob McFarland, newly installed Master Councilor; Zane Lintner, newly installed Senior Councilor; and Isaiah Masterson, newly installed Junior Councilor for the Chapter. Good luck and best wishes on a successful and fulfilling term of office, to you and your entire corp of officers. The chapter also celebrated the 100th Anniversary of DeMolay International which was March 18, 2019.