Local teen meets, shadows state officials at 4-H Legislative Academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.  Morgan Crutsinger, a member of the Delta 4-H Club in Cape Girardeau County, completed the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Legislative Academy, Feb 18-20.

Morgan was one of fifteen 4-H members, ages 14-20, selected statewide to represent Missouri 4-H at the Academy in Jefferson City, MO.

Senator Sandy Crawford (S-28) and Rep. Jeff Knight (H-129), legislative hosts of the 2019 Academy, introduced Academy youth on the floors of the Missouri Senate and House. 4-H delegates dined with legislators, agricultural leaders, and guests at the Jim Russell Foundation legislative banquet.

Morgan and delegates learned about Missouri history through tours of the State Capitol, Governors Mansion, and Supreme Court. The Academy included opportunities for 4-H youth to meet with Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

Morgan and the group also visited the Missouri Department of Conservations Runge Nature Center and the Missouri Department of Agriculture headquarters, learning about 4-Hs partnerships with state agencies, as well as internships and scholarships available from Missouris agricultural commodity groups and Missouri Farm Bureau.

4-H Legislative Academy presenting sponsors included FCS Financial, First State Community Bank, and Missouri Pork Association. Delegate sponsors included Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Axiom Strategies, Missouri Automobile Dealers, Missouri Cattlemans Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Trucking Association, and Nelda Godfrey.

Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow  making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nations Cooperative Extension System.