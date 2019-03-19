Dufek wins local marketing award

Editorial

Jim Dufek, a longtime professor at Southeast Missouri State University was recently presented with the Silver Medal Award by the Cape Girardeau Chapter of the American Advertising Federation for his lifetime of work and commitment to marketing.

Dufek has been with the university for 36 years, teaching and influencing thousands of students over that time, while also engaging in a number of public projects.

Dufek has taught in the Mass Media faculty for nearly four decades, teaching broadcasting, television, corporate video and production. He also serves as TV and film operations manager at the university; and he's the co-director of the annual Faultline Film Festival.

Dufek, who holdes a doctoral degree from Southern Illinois University, said he was "extremely grateful and humbled" by the award. "There are many talented producers, writers and artists in this organization, and I'm honored to work with them on occasion. As a professor, I have the great pleasure of doing something that I truly enjoy and the satisfaction of bridging the gap between student and professional storytellers. There's always a demand to craft a useful message for a business, nonprofit or startup, and it's a privilege to guide students as they work in our community to produce a promotional program."

Dufek has helped several local organziations with video production, including Notre Dame Regional High School, the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Cape Girardeau, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department and the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

Congratulations to Dufek on his accomplishments. Here's to a life of production, and many more years of top-notch work to come.