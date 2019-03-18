Public information Coordinator

How the arts empower older adults is focus of Arts and Aging in Missouri event April 4

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2019  Speakers and performers from Missouri and beyond will explore the power of the arts to help older adults lead vital and creative lives at the Missouri Arts Councils one-day public convening, Arts and Aging in Missouri. The event takes place Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Participants will learn about why the arts help older adults, how to work with older adults, how organizations can identify participants and sponsors for their programs, and more.

The keynote speaker is Gary Glazner, founder of the Alzheimers Poetry Project based in New York. Other presenters are Aliki Barnstone, Missouri Poet Laureate; Lois Brace, executive director, Presser Performing Arts, Mexico; Deb Campbell, founder and CEO, Arts & AGEing KC; Suzanne Doyle, Ph.D., psychotherapist, clinical social worker, nurse, and retired founder of the Lumina program, BJC Hospice; Lisa Higgins, director of the Missouri Arts Councils Missouri Folk Arts Program; Jon Kay, Ph.D., director, Traditional Arts Indiana; and Solomon Thurman, 2018 Missouri Arts Award Honoree for Individual Artist and owner of the 10th Street Gallery, St. Louis.

People age 65 and older are already more than 16% of the U.S. population, and we know the arts are engaging, educational, and healing for older adults, said Michael Donovan, Missouri Arts Council executive director.

If you are an older adult, social worker, family member, professional, business, artist, arts administrator, or educator, or you are with an arts organization, nonprofit, foundation, or government agency that cares about older adults, Arts and Aging in Missouri is for you, he said.

The participation fee is $15. Registration deadline is April 1. To learn more and to register, visit the Missouri Arts Councils website, missouriartscouncil.org.

About the Missouri Arts Council

The Missouri Arts Council provides support to nonprofit organizations through grants that meet its strategic goals: 1) engage people in meaningful arts experiences, 2) grow Missouris economy using the arts, 3) strengthen Missouri education through the arts. This funding makes quality arts programming possible in communities statewide. The Council also provides expertise in community development, fundraising, marketing, grant writing, arts education, and artistic disciplines (visual arts, music, literature, theater, dance, festivals, and film/media).