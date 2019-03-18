Medicine and Technology? A Filmmakers Vision for the Future.

There will be a documentary about cryonics coming out this year called The Ultimate Lottery Ticket; Life Extension. Jackson, MO natives Morgan Johnson and Jake Randall flew out to Arizona last year dove into the cold world of cryonics. Most may recognize that word from movies and television shows such as Vanilla Sky, Futurama and Austin Powers.

Advanced scientific methods give us hopes that one day our beloved deceased family members can be restored to life after being preserved in extremely cold temperatures. The preservation can happen decades or even centuries until the time that scientific advancement can be able to restore them. This is better understood through cryonics.

All of this may sound foreign until you watch a well-documented film about the entire cryonic procedure. In February of 2018, filmmaker Morgan Johnson traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona to explore the world of cryonics at Alcor`s facility. Alcor is an American nonprofit organization that advocates for, researches, and performs cryonics, the preservation of human corpses and heads in liquid nitrogen after legal death, with hopes of restoring them to full health in the unlikely event some hypothetical new technology is developed in the future.

Today, over a thousand people have consented to cryonics with various organizations across the world, but Alcor remains the largest with advanced technology. In undertaking cryonics, the procedure starts with cardiac arrest followed by the restoration of blood circulation and breathing. Oxygen will be subsequently supplied to the brain to keep it alive.

It all started with a natural curiosity on the topic and my fascination with technology says Johnson. The further I explored, the more intrigued I became. It`s a very bold attempt in the field of medicine. But if there`s one thing that history has taught, it`s that every time we think we`ve come to the brink of technology, we continue to push even further. We have unbelievable potential as the human race. It`s going to be interesting to see how far we can go. I promise that science and research will take us further than we ever imagined.

The film called The Ultimate Lottery Ticket; Life Extension will be released sometime in the first half of 2019. A trailer will be available on YouTube on March 24, 2019. For more information or updates you can look up the film on IMDb or on Johnson`s Facebook page Morgan A. Johnson.