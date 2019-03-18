Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 3-18-19
Monday, March 18, 2019
O Lord Jesus, thank you that we have victory through you, our precious Savior. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
David Robinson has filed suit against City of Sikeston, former police officers in his wrongful conviction
(3/12/19)
Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape
(3/11/19)
8
Is it racist to vote against school bond issue? No, but it would be short-sighted
(3/13/19)
14
Bringing the Los Boys Hideaway out of hiding
(3/14/19)
1
Cape officers on foot patrol a block from weekend murder
(3/12/19)
Local lawmaker wants to push hemp over the hump for farmers
(3/13/19)
8
Shogun owner relocates restaurant, reshapes former Denny's
(3/16/19)
3
Tick experiment earns honor for Jackson science student
(3/9/19)
1
Scott County, Sheriff Wes Drury drop effort to dismiss lawsuit
(3/16/19)
New program allows 5 Central students to pursue associate degrees while in high school
(3/11/19)
More to explore
10th annual Howard Aslinger Endurance Run in the lead for participants, proceeds
(3/18/19)
MDC keeps adding tech to connect people with outdoors
(3/18/19)
Entrepreneur returns to Cape Girardeau to open new shop
(3/18/19)
Business Notebook: Counting on it Jackson CPA Jason Huskey's office management software a hit
(3/18/19)
Griggs released from duties as Miner police chief; plans appeal
(3/18/19)
Internet, intuition can help businesses spot next big thing
(3/18/19)
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
(3/18/19)
NerdWallet: Haven't got your tax documents yet? Here's what to do
(3/18/19)
Blog
: How Retail Stores are Improving Safety
(3/17/19)
Scott County, Sheriff Wes Drury drop effort to dismiss lawsuit
(3/16/19)
Jackson's Lance McClard selected as Missouri's National Distinguished Principal
(3/16/19)
Two former Cape mayors back aquatic center project, school bond issue
(3/16/19)
Shogun owner relocates restaurant, reshapes former Denny's
(3/16/19)
Gallery
: Blues and brews in downtown Cape
(3/16/19)
Gallery
: 10th annual Howard Aslinger Endurance Run
(3/16/19)
Gallery
: Good Times: Samuel Tyler on the drums
(3/16/19)
Sticking with the beat Drummer Samuel Tyler plays his own way
(3/16/19)
Generosity SFMC Buchheit 3-17-19
(3/16/19)
Riding with Kit Carson: The Mexican War service of James M. Samuel
(3/16/19)
Another signal of spring
(3/16/19)
Adopt McHammer
(3/16/19)
Club news 3-17-19
(3/16/19)
Ozark National Scenic Riverways cleanup set for March 30
(3/16/19)
Setting up home in a small apartment poses challenges; websites can help
(3/16/19)
United Way grant applications sought
(3/15/19)
Rotary celebrates 100 years April 5 at Isle Casino
(3/15/19)
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Rhonda Weller-Stilson: Talking, teaching design for 18 years
(3/15/19)
Weekend Outlook: Abundant food, tunes and suds for all
(3/15/19)
Missouri ponders more punitive poaching penalties; Cape County lawmaker objects
(3/15/19)
Blog
: Last of the DAR stories
(3/12/19)
Blog
: Ease the Path from Work to Retirement
(3/11/19)
Blog
: How Business Immigration Laws Changed in 2018
(3/8/19)
Blog
: Ways to Make Your Car More Fuel Efficient
(3/5/19)