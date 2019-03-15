For Jackson student, winning science fair had personal connection

Editorial

Grant Roseman, a 15-year-old from Jackson, won the regional science fair by turning misery into motivation.

As reported by Jacob Wiegand, Roseman developed a meat allergy after a rare reaction following a tick bite when he was 8 years old.

Seven years later, the teenager decided to study ticks. He wanted to see how different kinds of ticks reacted or were attracted to carbon dioxide.

His project took the overall honor and qualifies him for the Intel International Science Fair in Phoenix.

"It's very applicable to what's going on in medicine and health cause he did the project regarding Alpha-Gal," said Chelsea Grigery, director of the science fair and a pediatrician at SoutheastHEALTH. "It's research that's not published. If you try to look up Grant's project, you're not going to find any information on what he did. And that's what really set him apart from the other students."

In addition to his science talent, Roseman is an Eagle Scout and plays the guitar. He wants to be an engineer. He said he likes to solve problems.

Congratulations to Grant on his science fair project. What a bright future he has.