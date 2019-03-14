Scott County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.

TAX LIENS FILED

Steve Forbis CPA PC, IRS

Kids Academy Chaffee LLC, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Thomas, Richard W. (2)

Blankenship, Richard (5)

G & D Communications Inc. (15)

Becker, Kevin, IRS

Cox Lawn Service & Pest Control, Corp Inc., IRS