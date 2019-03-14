Tax liens
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Scott County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Tara L. Mason, recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 545-3551.
TAX LIENS FILED
Steve Forbis CPA PC, IRS
Kids Academy Chaffee LLC, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Thomas, Richard W. (2)
Blankenship, Richard (5)
G & D Communications Inc. (15)
Becker, Kevin, IRS
Cox Lawn Service & Pest Control, Corp Inc., IRS