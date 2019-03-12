Safe and Sober Provides Education to a Record Number of Missouri Schools

SPRINGFIELD, MO.  Safe and Sober has delivered life-saving education to a record number of schools across the state of Missouri this school year. More than 488 middle and high schools with more than 160,000 students have registered for the 2018-2019 program. In four years, program registration has increased by 68 percent from 291 schools registered in 2015 to 488 schools registered in 2019.

Safe and Sobers mission is to deliver outcome-based educational programs designed to empower young people to make safe choices. Through the dynamic and easy-to-use program, teens learn how the choices they make today will affect their future, families and communities.

By providing early education to our students about the effects of drugs and alcohol, the program helps initiate an open dialogue between students and educators and family member, said Roni Ford, school counselor at Roscoe C-1 school district. The best part is that it creates awareness among students and their peers.

Safe and Sober is easy to use. Schools can use the educational content in the classroom, in an assembly or via an online experience. Each year the program includes a brand-new multi-segment video featuring real teens, comprehensive activities and discussion guides, pledge cards for each student to submit online after they take part in the program, collateral materials including a custom school website pledge page, and instructions to make the program easy.

The Safe and Sober program is offered at no cost to all schools thanks to grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation; corporate sponsors OReilly Auto Parts, Great Southern Bank, and Larson Law Firm; and private donations.

Safe and Sobers goal this year is to ensure that 500 schools are able to deliver this message to students in their classrooms or assemblies. Help Safe and Sober meet this goal, and educate the young people in your community. Sign up your local school for free today at www.missourisafeandsober.com.

Safe and Sober is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Missouri middle school students, high school students and their parents on the dangers of youth substance use and impaired driving. For more information or to make a donation to Safe and Sober, visit www.missourisafeandsober.com.