Oran, Central, ND and Jackson make deep runs in basketball

Editorial

The high school basketball season has come to an end, but what a season it was.

Cape Girardeau Central climbed the ranks and made its presence known, while Oran's boys continued a mini-dynasty with another trip to the Final Four, and a second place finish. What a week it was last week.

Oran lost a heart-breaker, 55-54, concluding its season at 30-2, to a team with a five-star recruit.

"This whole group, very proud of them," said Oran coach Joe Shoemaker, who coached his son Jacob for the last time on Saturday. "The things they've done for Oran basketball, two state championship games, one state championship i basketball, one in baseball. Nothing to hold our heads about." Indeed.

As for Central (26-4), the boys fell 68-62 to St. Mary's, coming just shy of the team's first Final Four in 40 years. The season included several dramatic wins, including a buzzer-beater over Notre Dame (of which a video went viral) and a win over powerhouse Sikeston in the district championship. The Tigers had fallen to Sikeston twice previously. Before Saturday's game, their three losses came at a combined 10 points. Among Central's wins was a dominant win over Jackson in the Christmas Tournament championship. Congratulations on a great season, Tigers.

Notre Dame's and Jackson's girls also made a deep run.

And a special shout-out to standout Leah Cauble, who last month set the state record for career points by a girls player in Missouri.

Congratulations to these players and teams on a fantastic, entertaining season. You made your schools and communities proud.