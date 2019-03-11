Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 3-11-19
Monday, March 11, 2019
Heavenly Father, may our faith bear fruit that we would lead others to you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Cape city, school officials: No rush to plan aquatic center
(3/4/19)
12
Tick experiment earns honor for Jackson science student
(3/9/19)
1
Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape
(3/11/19)
Cape council pushes developer to fix expanding Town Plaza pothole
(3/7/19)
8
Jackson schools eye future growth
(3/7/19)
'Some things are worth the fight': Runner Shannon Aldridge will honor his daughters memory at the Boston Marathon
(3/2/19)
1
Loss of grant closes door on housing assistance program
(3/6/19)
3
Blue Sky plans to open Jackson program facility
(3/8/19)
4
Appeals court: Cape city must pay 'heritage value' in Bloomfield Road condemnation case
(3/6/19)
Rep. Kathy Swan seeks to set scene for new film and TV production in Missouri
(3/8/19)
1
More to explore
Local chapter of Delta Waterfowl Foundation building nests for Canada geese, promoting conservation efforts
(3/11/19)
New program allows 5 Central students to pursue associate degrees while in high school
(3/11/19)
Business Notebook: Engineering family success Strickland Engineering celebrates 40 years in business
(3/11/19)
Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape
(3/11/19)
Company owners can get a shock from huge tax bills
(3/11/19)
AP Explains: What Facebook's 'privacy vision' really means
(3/11/19)
NerdWallet: Medical bills plague millennials; these tips may be the cure
(3/11/19)
For Jussie Smollett, 1 story equals 16 felony counts
(3/11/19)
Parson addresses bridge funding at Jackson stop touting workforce development
(3/9/19)
Measure to scrap vehicle inspections raises safety concerns
(3/9/19)
Scott City fire chief Cassout honored for over half-century of service
(3/9/19)
Tick experiment earns honor for Jackson science student
(3/9/19)
Let's hear it for New York: SE students to bring piece of Big Apple to Cape
(3/9/19)
Gallery
: The Friends Gala
(3/9/19)
Gallery
: Good Times: Science Fair
(3/9/19)
Scrapbook 3-10-19
(3/9/19)
A year later, Malden continues to recover from tornado's wrath
(3/9/19)
Captured on Film
(3/9/19)
Blooming in the snow
(3/9/19)
Freedom fighters of African descent
(3/9/19)
Warm and casual
(3/9/19)
Morley voters will decide fire district, sales tax issues
(3/8/19)
Rep. Kathy Swan seeks to set scene for new film and TV production in Missouri
(3/8/19)
Blog
: How Business Immigration Laws Changed in 2018
(3/8/19)
Retro City debuts EP live at local house show
(3/8/19)
Ask a foodie: Football, food and photo ops
(3/7/19)
Jackson schools eye future growth
(3/7/19)
Cape council pushes developer to fix expanding Town Plaza pothole
(3/7/19)
Blog
: DAR stories continued, part 2
(3/5/19)
Blog
: Ways to Make Your Car More Fuel Efficient
(3/5/19)
Blog
: DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW......
(3/2/19)
Blog
: Knowledge is Power
(2/26/19)