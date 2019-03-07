$15 wage vs. Social Security

Letter to the Editor

It is amazing to me that I have not read or heard one politician (Democrat or Republican) or talk show host or editor consider the plight of 63 million seniors and speak of the effect the minimum wage increase to $15 would have on seniors' livelihood!

Almost all seniors want their kids and grandkids to do better. But it sure could be a struggle financially for the seniors.

Consider the following: Liberals want to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour. Minimum wage.

A worker currently making $8 per hour over 40 hours would get a one-year increase of $14,560.

The average social security check was $1,461 per month for 2018. The estimated cost of living increase for 2018 is $39 per month or $468 for the year.

The only way for seniors to increase their income: return to work at age 70-90.

The same liberals who preach: "Seniors have to choose between their medication and food on the table", can now preach they have to choose between medication, food, insurance, gas, rent, utilities and living!

Must be Modern Math to think that the cost of goods and services won't increase drastically. Seniors can now pay $10 for that $5 hamburger with less cost of living increase.

When they said "those golden years", they meant it takes gold for those years!

GENE CRIPPEN, Jackson