Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 3-7-19
Thursday, March 7, 2019
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, our provider and precious Savior. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
An idea for a new Jackson mascot
(2/27/19)
26
Psych hospital partnership announced for Cape Girardeau
(2/28/19)
1
Howard's, historic purveyor of athletic goods, to close this summer after 74 years
(2/28/19)
6
Cape city, school officials: No rush to plan aquatic center
(3/4/19)
11
'Some things are worth the fight': Runner Shannon Aldridge will honor his daughters memory at the Boston Marathon
(3/2/19)
1
Historian Frank Nickell looks at history of 'Green Book,' Cape Girardeau connections
(2/27/19)
Patrol investigates death of truck driver; sheriff's department calls it an accident
(3/1/19)
2
1 year later: Cape Christian poised for bright future
(3/2/19)
The 411 on 911: Agencies in Cape Girardeau County look to consolidate 911 services
(3/2/19)
2
Miner, Mo., board seeks to impeach, oust police chief
(3/1/19)
1
More to explore
Jackson schools eye future growth
(3/7/19)
Cape council pushes developer to fix expanding Town Plaza pothole
(3/7/19)
Ash Wednesday
(3/7/19)
SE River Campus to debut 'Urinetown: The Musical' on Thursday
(3/7/19)
Ask a foodie: Football, food and photo ops
(3/7/19)
Not just a pressure cooker
(3/7/19)
Appeals court: Cape city must pay 'heritage value' in Bloomfield Road condemnation case
(3/6/19)
Loss of grant closes door on housing assistance program
(3/6/19)
A quick 'hello': Notre Dame theater students flash-mob downtown Cape
(3/6/19)
Gallery
: Ash Wednesday
(3/6/19)
Trash talk: Cape councilman calls for tackling illegal dumping in Red Star neighborhood
(3/5/19)
Jackson aldermen discuss Shawnee/Main roundabout timeline
(3/5/19)
Southeast Missourian seeks to contact candidates
(3/5/19)
Spielberg's push against Netflix hits a nerve, prompts debate
(3/5/19)
Blog
: DAR stories continued, part 2
(3/5/19)
Blog
: Ways to Make Your Car More Fuel Efficient
(3/5/19)
Business Notebook: Southeast mass media professor Jim Dufek recognized by advertising group
(3/4/19)
Dog day of winter
(3/4/19)
Cape city, school officials: No rush to plan aquatic center
(3/4/19)
Roy Thomas Day: Jackson city leaders look ahead to what's next
(3/4/19)
Suspect arrested for Feb. 18 homicide in Sikeston
(3/4/19)
Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm
(3/4/19)
50 years after it opened, Alabama music studio plans a party
(3/4/19)
The 411 on 911: Agencies in Cape Girardeau County look to consolidate 911 services
(3/2/19)
Use-tax measure 'not a double tax,' Jackson mayor says
(3/2/19)
Locals observe World Day of Prayer, learn about Slovenia
(3/2/19)
Southeast Career Closet provides students with business attire at no charge
(3/2/19)
'Some things are worth the fight': Runner Shannon Aldridge will honor his daughters memory at the Boston Marathon
(3/2/19)
Blog
: DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW......
(3/2/19)
Blog
: Knowledge is Power
(2/26/19)
Blog
: DAR stories continued
(2/26/19)