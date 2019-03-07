With spring on the way be on the lookout for termites

Spring is finally arriving in Southeast Missouri!

Winter was a little late to arrive this year. The 60-degree weather in December seems wonderful at the time, but what follows is usually a whole assortment of various pest issues.

Consistent cooler weather was not prevalent until mid-January through February. Judging from the results of years past, these types of unusual weather trends cause many bug problems in the Southeast Missouri region.

It always amazes us at Elite Pest Control the issues that pests can cause in a home. Subterranean termites are one of the rare insects that stay active all year, and weather trends do not effect these creatures that cause an estimated $6 billion of home damage in the United States annually. However, springtime is when termites swarm. Termites go through a very interesting metamorphosis process and develop wings. Their job as a termite swarmer is to fly away and start a termite colony somewhere else.

We receive many calls of sheer panic as homeowners see dozens upon dozens of little black bugs with wings all over their floor inside their house. It doesnt take us long to determine a termite colony is behind a wall void, and those swarmers tried to leave the colony and start another one.

Having a pest professional thoroughly inspect your home on a regular basis could help you prevent a pest problem before it emerges.

Termites are experts at working in spaces that are usually hidden from human sight which highlights the necessity of receiving a routine inspection in your home.

One of the great benefits of having your home or business treated on a regular basis by a pest professional to eradicate general insect and spider problems is you get a set of those professional eyes to make sure no major pest problems are developing in the shadows.

Aaron Eades is the owner of Elite Pest Control.