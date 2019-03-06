Bankruptcies
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Bankruptcies filed through February for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
19-10070 Ryan Michael Kassinger
19-10071 Gary Wayne Whitworth Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Whitworh
19-10072 Kristopher D. Walz
19-10074 David Edward McFarlin and Susan Dianne McFarlin
19-10075 Dustin Phillips-Franklin
19-10078 Jamie Dwayne Jackson and Sasha Marie Jackson
19-10079 Andrew Joseph Wilson and Christy Lynn Wilson
19-10080 Austin Robinson
19-10081 Russell B. Allbritton
19-10082 Gabriel M. Miller
19-10085 Gaylin Curtis Clayborn and Gail Ann Clayborn
19-10087 Armel Lee Jenkins and Pamela Noreen Jenkins
19-10089 Raymond Patrick Jones
19-10090 Brenda Joyce Phillips
19-10091 Ryan Christoper Bambrough and Darbe Lyncoln Bambrough
19-10092 Casey Pearline Hampton
19-10094 Shelby Jean Groves
19-10097 Sara Elizabeth Wiseman
19-10098 Chester Freeman Bowlin Sr. and Tonya Sue Bowlin
19-10100 Melvin Eugene Lomax
19-10110 Austin Newman and Jordan Newman
19-10111 Anita Rae Moore
19-10112 Patty Lou Gray
19-10113 Paxton Orlando Ayers and Candi Renee Ayers
19-10114 Tori Rae Parkhurst
19-10117 Nicolas G. Wright
19-10122 Karen Kay Bristow
19-10124 Emily Nicole Brown
19-10125 Kaleb Lee Webb and Haily Nicole Webb
19-10126 Floyd Russell Greer Jr. and Shelia Darlene Greer
19-10141 Cathleen Harris