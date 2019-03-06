Bankruptcies filed through February for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

19-10070 Ryan Michael Kassinger

19-10071 Gary Wayne Whitworth Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Whitworh

19-10072 Kristopher D. Walz

19-10074 David Edward McFarlin and Susan Dianne McFarlin

19-10075 Dustin Phillips-Franklin

19-10078 Jamie Dwayne Jackson and Sasha Marie Jackson

19-10079 Andrew Joseph Wilson and Christy Lynn Wilson

19-10080 Austin Robinson

19-10081 Russell B. Allbritton

19-10082 Gabriel M. Miller

19-10085 Gaylin Curtis Clayborn and Gail Ann Clayborn

19-10087 Armel Lee Jenkins and Pamela Noreen Jenkins

19-10089 Raymond Patrick Jones

19-10090 Brenda Joyce Phillips

19-10091 Ryan Christoper Bambrough and Darbe Lyncoln Bambrough

19-10092 Casey Pearline Hampton

19-10094 Shelby Jean Groves

19-10097 Sara Elizabeth Wiseman

19-10098 Chester Freeman Bowlin Sr. and Tonya Sue Bowlin

19-10100 Melvin Eugene Lomax

19-10110 Austin Newman and Jordan Newman

19-10111 Anita Rae Moore

19-10112 Patty Lou Gray

19-10113 Paxton Orlando Ayers and Candi Renee Ayers

19-10114 Tori Rae Parkhurst

19-10117 Nicolas G. Wright

19-10122 Karen Kay Bristow

19-10124 Emily Nicole Brown

19-10125 Kaleb Lee Webb and Haily Nicole Webb

19-10126 Floyd Russell Greer Jr. and Shelia Darlene Greer

19-10141 Cathleen Harris