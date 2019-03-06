Tax liens
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Cape Girardeau County
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Rock Care Assisted Living LLC, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Richard W. Thomas (2)
Harold B. Phillips
Naomi R. Sanders (6)
Sheila N. Georgen (6)
Quality Metal Systems LLC (6)
Versaponics Limited Company
Crader Tire & Retread Service LLC (2), IRS
Gary L. Kesler, IRS
Fountain Street Investments LLC/St. Louis Fitness Club, IRS
Stevens Chiropractic P C, IRS
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
Daniel R. Johnston
Cecil R. Sampson Jr.