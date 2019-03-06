Cape Girardeau County

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, recorder of deeds, during February are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Rock Care Assisted Living LLC, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Richard W. Thomas (2)

Harold B. Phillips

Naomi R. Sanders (6)

Sheila N. Georgen (6)

Quality Metal Systems LLC (6)

Versaponics Limited Company

Crader Tire & Retread Service LLC (2), IRS

Gary L. Kesler, IRS

Fountain Street Investments LLC/St. Louis Fitness Club, IRS

Stevens Chiropractic P C, IRS

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

Daniel R. Johnston

Cecil R. Sampson Jr.